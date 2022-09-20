Deloitte to recruit 3,500 new consultants in £220m hiring spree

Deloitte is set to hire around 3,500 new consultants by 2027

Deloitte is set to hire 3,500 new consultants as part of £220m plans to capitalise on surging demand for advice as businesses seek to navigate the digital and green transitions.

The hires will see the Big Four accountancy firm’s increase the size of its consulting workforce by 40 per cent over the next half a decade, from current levels of 7,500 to heights of around 11,000 by 2027.

The plans come in anticipation of surging demand from businesses for advice on sustainability and digitalization of business processes.

The hires will include around 725 app and web designers, digital consultants, and cloud and machine learning engineers.

The push comes as Deloitte’s consulting business is now the accounting firm’s single largest driver of revenues.

The hiring spree will see Deloitte recruit hundreds of new apprentices, after the firm hired 500 apprentices in the last financial year.

Deloitte’s UK managing partner for consulting, Anne-Marie Malley, said: “We are responding to client demand by growing our headcount rapidly over the next few years, starting with a record graduate and apprentice intake this year.”

The announcement sits in line with Deloitte’s plans to hire more than 6,000 new UK staff over the five years, including 5,000 new auditors.

The recruitment drive comes amid an ongoing battle for talent amongst the UK’s professional services firms, that has driven up salaries within the sector.

One-third of Deloitte’s new recruits will be based outside of London, whilst the remaining two-thirds of the new hires will work in the UK’s capital.

The hires to Deloitte’s regional offices sit in line with the firm’s plans to bolster the size of its footprint in outside of the South of England, in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the North.

Ministers this month picked Birmingham as the home of the UK’s new audit regulator, ARGA, as the UK government pushes forwards with reforms.