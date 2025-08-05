Kick It Out calls out Big Tech as football discrimination hits new high

Kick It Out’s latest data on discrimination in football comes after Jess Parker’s abuse at the Euros

Big Tech and the Government must do more, says Kick It Out, after reports of discrimination in football rose to new record levels according to figures it published today.

The anti-discrimination charity has revealed it received 1,398 reports of discrimination during the 2024-25 season, representing a 4.9 per cent year-on-year increase.

Sexism and misogyny reports rose by 67 per cent, partially due to an increase in online abuse, where reports of sexist content went up by 72 per cent compared to the previous season.

Kick It Out received 621 reports of online abuse in England and Wales – five per cent more than last season. More than 43 per cent of these were related to racism.

“It’s clear that online platforms are still falling short. The volume of abuse remains high, and too often, those responsible face no consequences,” said CEO Samuel Okafor.

“Fans are doing their part by speaking up. It’s now up to football authorities, tech companies and government to show they’re listening, and to act.”

It comes after renewed calls for action against perpetrators following the online racist and sexist abuse aimed at Lionesses defender Jess Carter last month.

Racism in the pro game is up

Racism remained the most reported form of discrimination, with the number of incidents in the professional game going up from 223 to 245.

Reports of ableist abuse went up sharply, seeing a 45 per cent rise. The data was collated from reports across football from pro to grassroots levels, as well as social media.

Okafor added: “These figures show that discrimination remains deeply embedded across the game, but the rise in abuse in youth football should be a wake-up call. No one should be facing hostility simply for taking part.

“What we’re seeing now is that fans aren’t just reporting abuse, they’re demanding action. There’s been a clear shift this season in how people are calling out sexist behaviour, both online and in stadiums, and asking football to treat it as seriously as any other form of hate.”

Kick It Out’s data comes after Home Office figures last month showed hate crimes were reported at 420 matches last season – a 23 per cent rise compared to the 341 incidents reported the previous season.