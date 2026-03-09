Ki Reply and Data Reply Lay the Strategic Foundation for AI Innovation at Siemens Healthineers with “Cerebra”

Ki Reply and Data Reply, the Reply Group companies specialised respectively in AI-powered software development and data-driven solutions, have partnered with the “CRM Excellence” department of medical technology company Siemens Healthineers to develop “Cerebra“, an advanced AI platform designed to deliver rapid, relevant insights across marketing and sales. The concept proved so successful that “Cerebra” was evolved into an Agent Factory, which now standardises, simplifies, and accelerates the deployment of AI agents.

In the fast-moving and highly regulated medical technology market, the ability to analyse information accurately and quickly is a decisive competitive advantage. To support labour-intensive manual research in marketing, and sales, Siemens Healthineers now leverages “Cerebra“, an AI-powered knowledge platform that uses specialised AI agents to consolidate internal and external data. The platform transforms this information into contextual recommendations within seconds.

Employees can easily access these suggestions using familiar web user interfaces, which supports user adoption and enhances convenience. New team members become productive faster thanks to the central knowledge base.

Beyond these immediate benefits, “Cerebra” has laid the groundwork for a broader AI transformation. The platform provides a scalable foundation for future AI initiatives, enabling Siemens Healthineers to enhance existing agents and deploy new ones quickly and efficiently at low cost.

“With ‘Cerebra’, we are intelligently combining knowledge, data, and AI, to unlock new efficiencies for our CRM team, enabling higher performance with less effort.” said Egemen Adamcil, Product Owner CRM AI Eco-System at Siemens Healthineers. “Our teams can now make better-informed decisions faster. Going forward, we will also be able to develop new AI applications securely, swiftly, and at scale. The platform is both a strategic enabler and an essential day-to-day tool.”

Ki Reply

Ki Reply is a service provider for AI-driven software development and supports companies in making software development more efficient and powerful with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. In addition to conventional software development, the experts at Ki Reply also use low-code platforms to realise and optimise business use cases more quickly. Companies benefit from time savings when testing IT solutions, a shorter time-to-market and high-quality software. www.reply.com/ki-reply/en

Data Reply

As part of the Reply group, Data Reply offers a wide range of services that support customers in becoming data driven. We operate in various industries and business areas and work intensively with our customers so that they can achieve meaningful results through the effective use of data. Data Reply offers many years of experience in transformation projects to achieve “data-driven companies”. We focus on the development of data platforms, machine learning solutions and streaming applications – automated, efficient, and scalable – without making any compromises in IT security. www.reply.com/data-reply/en

