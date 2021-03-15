Keywords Studios appoints new bosses as CEO steps aside due to health reasons

Video game company Keywords Studios has today announced that Jon Hauck and Sonia Sedler have been appointed as join interim CEOs with immediate effect.

The pair will take over from Andrew Day, who will take a temporary leave of absence from the business for health reasons.

Hauck has become a key member of the group’s senior team since he joined as finance chief in 2019.

Meanwhile, Sedler was appointed as chief operating officer earlier this year and will join up with Hauck to run the business.

Andrew Day, CEO of Keywords Studios, backed the pair to continue executing the group’s strategy during his absence.

“Many thanks to the Board for granting me a leave of absence to focus on my health.

“I’m proud of the business that we are building together and of my wonderful Keywords colleagues around the world,” Day said.

Ross Graham, chairman of Keywords Studios, added: “The broader senior team are well equipped to continue to both drive the Company’s strategy forward and manage the Group’s day-to-day operations, under the direction of Jon and Sonia.”

