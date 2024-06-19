David Beckham-backed Guild reveals Call of Duty team for Esports World Cup

The David Beckham-backed gaming company Guild Esports will enter a star-studded team into the Call of Duty: Warzone contest at the annual Esports World Cup (EWC).

The London-listed company will compete against other teams from across the world for a shot at winning a share of $20m (£16m) as part of the first EWC event, hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event, which replaced the Gamers8 festival, brings together esports organisations from across the globe in an eight-week tournament across 19 different video games including Fortnite, EA FC, Rocket League and Street Fighter.

Guild’s Call of Duty: Warzone team is captained by ‘WarsZ’ who is 14th on the all-time prize-money winnings list for Warzone.

WarsZ captained his team to a fifth-place finish in the World Series of Warzone in 2023, finishing as the highest-ranked EU team.

Following this impressive showing at the world series, as well as a string of further strong results in 2024, WarsZ received a direct invitation to compete in the EWC alongside two teammates.

The company has signed ‘KINGAJ’ and ‘iVisionSR’ to join WarsZ at the Esports World Cup, making up the final two members of Guild’s Warzone team.

KINGAJ was WarsZ’s teammate for their successful performance at the World Series in 2023, and iVisionSR won the Stage 1 Finals of the same tournament. The players are regular teammates, last competing as a team in December 2023.

The team has been signed for the duration of the EWC, with the option to extend if it delivers a strong performance at the tournament.

Guild Esports’ CEO Jasmine Skee said: “I’m delighted to welcome WarsZ, KINGAJ and iVisionSR to Guild, as we continue to strengthen our presence at the Esports World Cup.

“Our entry into Warzone will lead to more Club Championship points and a greater shot at its $20m prize pool.

“Call of Duty is an iconic esport and the EWC is the perfect opportunity to enter the space for the first time.

“These are brilliant players with strong tournament placings under their belts already and they are keen to hit the ground running in Riyadh – we can’t wait for the tournament to begin.”

The esports company will also enter a team into the Esports World Cup in Apex Legends, a first-person, online multiplayer game, and ESL R1, a high-profile sim racing competition.