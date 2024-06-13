David Beckham-backed Guild gains entry into Esports World Cup Club

Guild esports featuring David Beckham

Guild Esports, a gaming company co-owned by David Beckham, has confirmed its entry into a number of competitive gaming competitions.

This morning, Guild Esports said its ‘Serenity’ team had gained re-entry into Apex Legends, a first-person, online multiplayer game published by Electronic Arts and developed by Respawn Entertainment.

The team also recently qualified for the Esports World Cup and will represent the company at the tournament, competing for a share of the $2m (£1.5m) prize pool.

Beckham-backed Guild previously competed in Apex Legends between October 2021 and June 2022 and has returned to the esport for the EWC.

Alongside Apex, Guild said it has qualified for the Esports World Cup in ESL R1, a high-profile sim racing competition.

Each esports team must qualify for the EWC in at least two games to be eligible for the Club Championship, and as such Guild has now met the requirement for entry.

Jasmine Skee, chief of Guild Esports, commented: “The Esports World Cup promises to be the biggest and most exciting esports event in history. We’re delighted to have joined the Club Championship and to be competing at the tournament for a share of that $20m (£15m) prize pool.

“Apex Legends is the perfect game to secure our entry into the Club Championship. Our talent scouts have long been on the lookout for the perfect team to bring us back to the esport.

He added: “We’ll be cheering them on as they take the Esports World Cup by storm – we can’t wait to see what they can do.” Guild is a global gaming-focused media business that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner.”