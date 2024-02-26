Fortnite: Top-ranked pro gamer brought in by David Beckham-owned Guild Esports

Fortnite

Leading professional Fortnite player ‘Charyy_’, has been brought in by Guild Esports gaming giant, as it looks to bolster its current roster.

Guild Esports told markets this morning he had been brought in after having “established a name for himself” in the arena.

‘Charyy_’ it said, had won almost $60,000 in prize winnings from 26 tournaments in the last year, and signed a 12-month contract with the guild.

He made his debut under the Guild’s banner on Saturday at the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS), which is seen as one of the most high-profile tournaments in the world.

The Guild, as it is often known, is co-owned by former footballer-turned-entrepreneur David Beckham and was the first esports firm to be publicly traded in the UK.

This comes as the Guild is looking to keep expanding the number of players under its banner.

Jasmine Skee, CEO of Guild Esports, commented: “We are delighted to bring Charyy_ onto our Fortnite roster, further strengthening Guild’s position in the competitive esports’ scene.”

Charyy_’s signing underscores our commitment to excellence and strategic growth as we continue to elevate our team to new heights and achieve competitive success across global esports tournaments.”