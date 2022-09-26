David Beckham-backed esports firm signs big sponsorship deal with Sky

Guild esports featuring David Beckham

David Beckham-backed Guild Esports has signed a huge sponsorship deal with Sky UK, in its larges agreement to date.

The online gaming giant signed a three-year agreement with the multi-media giant in the eighth revenue-generating deal signed by the company since it floated on the London Stock Exchange.

It is understood to be one of the biggest ever esports sponsorships in Europe, and will mean Sky is the official partner of Guild Esports, with the broadcaster also signing its first agreement with an esports group.

Esports gaming is a rapidly growing sector, having grown by more than 15 per cent last year, generating over £1bn revenue.

Guild Esports told City AM the exact figure for the deal had not been disclosed, but it was its biggest ever agreement, and the previous highest was £4.5m.

The agreement also means Sky will get exclusive naming rights for the firm’s 9.831 sq ft office in Shoreditch, rebranded as the Sky Guild Gaming Centre.

Sky has also been appointed as Guild’s wi-fi and broadband partner, as well as its main network provider, with its branding to appear prominently on team jerseys.

As part of the deal, the two firms will also promote more opportunities for women in the industry, as Guild looks to launch an all-female team for the popular game Rocket League.

David Beckham, an investor in Guild Esports, said: “It’s great that Guild Esports has a fantastic new partner in Sky and I’m pleased to welcome them to the Guild family.”

Chief Executive of Guild Esports, Kal Hourd, said: “We are incredibly proud to welcome Sky, a media, entertainment and connectivity powerhouse, to the esports sector.”

“The partnership will allow us to invest not just in player performance, but in our long-stated goal to become a global leader for women in esports, starting with the launch of our all-female Rocket League team, encouraged by the huge success of our Valorant X team.”

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO, UK and Europe at Sky, said the media giant “transformed the way families watch TV, now we want to transform the gaming experience.”

“In esports every second counts, so Sky’s full fibre broadband will be perfect for Guild’s gaming HQ. Speed and reliability, hallmarks of Sky’s broadband service, will give the Guild team and gamers across the nation the edge over the competition.”