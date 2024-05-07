David Beckham-backed Guild joins Esports World Cup Club Program

David Beckham-backed Guild Esports is one of the largest esports players in the UK.

Gaming-focused media company Guild, co-owned by David Beckham, has joined the Esports World Cup (EWC) Club Program.

Not to be confused with the Cup itself, The EWC Program—announced yesterday—is designed to “promote the creation of sustainable infrastructure for multidisciplinary esports clubs.”

The company said Each participating club would be eligible to receive six-figure funding to expand their operations, according to “their ability to drive viewership and fan engagement”.

It added that the EWC Program would support the EWC, an eight-week esports tournament held in Saudi Arabia. Participants compete in 19 different video games, including Fortnite, EA FC, Rocket League, and Street Fighter.

Guild will be vying for the Cup’s $60m (£47.8m) prize pot, with $40m (£31.9m) to be won by players and $20m (£15.9m) by esports teams.

The first EWC will be held this summer.

“The EWC will be the pinnacle of professional gaming, with the biggest prize pool in history and attended by the best and brightest of the esports world,” Jasmine Skee, CEO of Guild Esports, said.

The Esports World Cup could be a “significant milestone” for Guild as the David Beckham-backed company expands into the Middle East and North Africa, the world’s fast-growing gaming market.

The total number of gamers in the region reached 68.4m in 2023, according to Niko Partners.

“We’re delighted to be competing alongside titans of the esports world and talented newcomers, in an experience we are sure will delight our fans, all while growing our international presence.

It’s a thrilling opportunity for us to showcase our skills, connect with new fans, and contribute to a vibrant future for esports worldwide,” Skee continued.

“Guild’s commitment to esports excellence and our international audience were crucial to our selection as a partner team for the Esports World Cup,” Vice President of Commercial, Esports and Gaming at Guild Esports, Luke Jones, said.

“Our Academy and world-class headquarters in Shoreditch give our players a key advantage as they prepare for the tournament. With an unprecedentedly large prize pool up for grabs, there is no better place for our players to demonstrate their skill than at the Esports World Cup,” Jones said.