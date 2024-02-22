London’s new tech hotspot might be south of the river

London’s tech businesses have long clustered around Old Street and latterly Stratford. But could the new Design District in Greenwich be set to steal the crown?

That’s what London’s so-called Design District anticipates, as it has lured in a cohort of creative tech businesses, including music producer Brain Audio and immersive events space Engage Works.

Both of these companies relocated from Hackney and Aldgate, respectively, in search of purpose-built spaces and improved facilities.

They turned to the capital’s so-called design district, the first dedicated hub for creative industries in London.

Emma Mansell, head of the design district said: “We’re pleased to see this creative tech cluster form at Design District. The term ‘creative industries’ has undoubtedly expanded over the years to include evolving disciplines and sectors and Design District is right at the frontier of this.

“Businesses continue to relocate to Design District in search of a wider, symbiotic creative community that nurtures and facilitates growth alongside cutting-edge facilities and purpose-built space,” she added.

The Design District was launched by property developer Knight Dragon in 2021 and is now home to 170 businesses situated in 16 buildings.

Engage Works occupies two floors in the Design District, with the move enabling the construction of their

Flux Innovation Lounge – a hybrid events space equipped with high-spec technology.

Steve Blyth, chief executive at Engage Works said: “Connecting with other similar-minded enterprises, as well as an understanding of the unique technology requirements, were vital elements to our decision to relocate as we scale and grow our operation.”