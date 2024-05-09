Frontier: AIM-listed developer wins rights to make third Jurassic World video game

Video game developer Frontier Developments has signed a licence with Universal to produce the third Jurassic World video game.

The game, which will follow on from successes with Jurassic World Evolution and Jurassic World Evolution 2 games, is set for release between June 2025 and May 2026, around the same time as a new Jurassic Park film.

The first games with the franchise are the Frontier Development’s most successful products to date.

With its announcement of a third, the company has cemented its new focus on what it calls the “creative management simulation (CMS) genre, a subgenre of game in which players build and manage communities with limited resources.

Jonny Watts, the CEO of Cambridge-based Frontier Developments, said: “We are delighted to reveal that we are developing a third Jurassic World game to extend our collaborative relationship with Universal Products & Experiences for our best-selling game franchise… I very much look forward to providing more information on our exciting plans for the franchise in the future.”

The announcement comes just a day after the AIM-listed firm upgraded its guidance following a successful cost-cutting drive and healthy sales. Its share price has more than doubled in the year to date, and has jumped 20 per cent in the past five days.

But this more positive period follows a difficult few years trading for the game maker, which also produces Planet Zoo and Rollercoaster Tycoon. The share price, which at market open was trading at 300p, is down over 50 per cent from its all time high of 705p in July 2021.