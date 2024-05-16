Kellogg’s to cut hundreds of jobs as it announces closure of major factory

Kellogg’s is to close its factory in Greater Manchester

Hundreds of jobs are set to be axed after Kellogg’s confirmed plans to close its Manchester-based factory.

The company, which now goes by the corporate name Kellanova, first signalled its intention to make the move in February but stressed that no final decision had been made.

However in a statement, the business said it would now close its Trafford Park factory towards the end of 2026 with the loss of around 360 roles.

Kellogg’s plant “not viable”

UK managing director Chris Silcock said: “We want to acknowledge the professionalism of all colleagues at the factory during what we know have been some difficult discussions.

“When we announced our proposal earlier this year, we said it had nothing to do with the outstanding people who work at our factory.

“And, how everyone has chosen to conduct themselves over the last months has really brought this to life for us.

“However, we remain clear there isn’t a long-term future for the site.

“It’s laid out in a way that made sense in the 1930s, with food travelling up and down six floors in a legacy manufacturing process.

“What’s more, we only use half the space in the buildings and the investment required to maintain the factory in the coming years is simply not viable.

“We understand confirmation of something significant like a factory closure is never easy to hear and we will try to make it as smooth as possible.

“That means we’ll work with partners on things like outplacement support for our employees and, for the community, we will start to explore the long-term future of the site.”

The company’s Wrexham factories and MediaCity headquarters in Salford, which currently employ around 1,000 people, are not impacted by the news.

Greater Manchester will also remain the UK home of Kellanova.

A joint statement between Kellanova and the USDAW and Unite trade unions said: “Through collective consultation the company and employee representatives have agreed a substantial package which recognises our employees’ contribution to the Manchester plant and supports them to transition to life beyond Kellanova.”