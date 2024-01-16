Pringles’ popularity helps Kellogg’s UK sales pass £1bn

The continued popularity of Pringles crisps helped Kellogg’s UK sales pass the £1bn mark, new documents have revealed.

The US giant’s UK operations are headquartered in Salford’s MediaCity while its two manufacturing bases are located in Manchester and Wrexham, Wales.

The group, whose ultimate parent company split and rebranded last year, operates two main UK businesses: Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) and Kellogg Company of Great Britain.

As a result of the corporate restructure last year, brands including Pringles, Pop-Tarts and Nutri-Grain now sit under the Kellanova banner alongside the likes of Frosties, Special K and Coco Pops.

According to newly filed documents with Companies House, the turnover of Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) increased from £801.2m to £913.9m in 2022 while its pre-tax profits rose from £21.1m to £24.1m.

Kellogg Company of Great Britain‘s turnover also grew from £128m to £143.4m and its pre-tax profits went from £9.3m to £13.6m.

Kellogg’s UK results for 2023 are due to be published on Companies House by the end of September this year.

A statement signed off by the board said: “Growth in turnover primarily driven by an increase in snacks set sales, led by sustained momentum in Pringles, driven by innovation, effective advertising and successful consumer promotions.

“Cereal net sales were also up in the year, however, partially offset by unfavourable foreign currency.

“Reported operating profit increased primarily due to overall higher sales, which was driven by both volume and price mix.”