KBRA Releases Research – Heating up European ABS: Heat Pump Finance and Securitisation

In this research report, KBRA examines how capital-markets funding could help bridge Europe’s heat pump investment gap. The EU aims to expand installed heat pumps to around 60 million units by 2030, up from roughly 26 million today. The analysis highlights how securitisation can provide a scalable funding channel for residential heat pump installations when transactions demonstrate data transparency, verifiable asset performance, and durable servicing. The report references U.S. home-improvement and European solar asset-backed securities (ABS) as structural precedents that may inform the development of heat pump financing frameworks in Europe.

Click here to view the report.

