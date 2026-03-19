Kao’s Bioré Accelerates Global Growth with Entry into the South Korean Market and the Launch of a Unified Global Campaign

Kao Corporation (TOKYO:4452) today announced that its skincare brand Bioré will accelerate its international expansion as it enters the South Korean market and rolls out a globally unified campaign.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260318478193/en/

As a core brand under Kao’s “Global Sharp Top” strategy—aimed at establishing leadership in key market segments through high-value products—Bioré plays a central role in driving the company’s global growth. Currently available in 66 countries and regions across Asia, the Americas, and Europe, the brand has steadily strengthened its global presence. Building on this foundation, the latest initiatives are designed to further expand Bioré’s footprint across Asia and accelerate its growth worldwide.

Strategic Entry into the South Korean Market

South Korea is a strategically important and highly influential market in the global beauty and skincare industry, serving as a key hub for global trends and consumer standards. The suncare segment in particular ranks among the largest globally and continues to grow.

Leveraging its proprietary technology, Bioré offers high-performance sunscreens that combine high-level UV protection with an exceptionally lightweight feel. By entering the globally influential K-beauty market, Bioré aims to further strengthen trust in its technological expertise and enhance brand credibility on a global scale.

Success in Korea will serve as a strategic springboard for broader expansion across Asia and other international markets.

Global Campaign Featuring Stray Kids to Launch

Coinciding with its entry into South Korea, Bioré will launch a global campaign centered on Bioré UV. For the second consecutive year, the campaign will feature Stray Kids as its face and will roll out simultaneously across more than 15 countries and regions where Bioré UV is available. Through its ongoing collaboration with Stray Kids—a globally acclaimed group with a strong fan base spanning Asia, Europe, and the Americas—Bioré aims to further expand its connection with consumers worldwide.

In recent years, rising global temperatures driven by climate change and shifts in UV conditions have led to growing emphasis on limiting outdoor activities and avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun. Against this backdrop, Bioré is redefining the sun as a spotlight that empowers you to shine. Under the global message, “SUNLIGHT IS YOUR SPOTLIGHT.”, the brand aims to encourage people around the world to step confidently into the sun.

Beginning with the “YOUR ONE AND ONLY. Bioré Global Brand Event”, to be held on March 19, 2026, in Seongsu, Seoul—one of South Korea’s most vibrant cultural hubs—and bringing together influencers from key markets around the world, Bioré will anchor its campaign in globally unified creative assets while layering locally optimized initiatives tailored to each market. The brand will also partner with influencers across multiple markets to deliver engaging, culturally relevant content.

Through its multi-layered approach, Bioré will communicate across borders the unique value of Bioré UV—the combination of superior UV protection and a lightweight, refreshing feel—strengthening its global brand identity and maximizing engagement worldwide.

Campaign Overview

Key Message: “SUNLIGHT IS YOUR SPOTLIGHT.”

Campaign Period: March 2026 onward

Markets: 15 countries and regions worldwide

Teaser Site (Now Live)

Official Campaign Site (Renewal Scheduled for March 19 at 20:30 JST)

The campaign will feature a range of integrated initiatives, including an anthem film, out-of-home advertising, global graphic rollouts, social media content and campaigns, and pop-up store activations in select markets.

Products to be Launched in South Korea

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Extreme Protection

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Aqua Protect Mist

Bioré Perfect Oil

Bioré Cleansing Liquid

Bioré Cooling Body Mist Unscented/Refresh Savon

Bioré Ice Cold Body Sheets Unscented/Floral/Peach Soap

*Available from March 2026 onward

Emi Kobayashi, President, Skincare Business, Kao Corporation (Bioré), said:

“Global marketing plays a central role in accelerating Bioré’s growth. By bringing together Bioré UV—backed by our proprietary, world-class UV sunscreen technology—and Stray Kids, a group that continues to evolve on the global stage, we aim to establish Bioré’s position as a global leader.

Our entry into the South Korean market is a pivotal step toward expanding our business across Asia and advancing our broader global growth strategy. Going forward, we will continue to refine our technological expertise and build a brand that is trusted by consumers around the world.”

About Stray Kids

Stray Kids is a South Korean boy group under JYP Entertainment that debuted in 2018. The name “Stray Kids” reflects the idea of breaking away from outdated traditions, conventions, and systems to forge their own path.

They are heavily involved in self-producing their music and writing their own lyrics. In 2025, they became the holder of the record for the best-selling K-pop album in the United States. Their November release, SKZ IT TAPE “DO IT,” debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200, marking their eighth consecutive album to debut atop the chart. This milestone makes Stray Kids the first act in history to debut at No.1 with eight consecutive albums and further establishes them among the top-charting groups of the 2000s on the Billboard 200.

Last year, the group successfully completed its largest world tour to date, “Stray Kids World Tour <dominATE>.” Their popularity now extends beyond Korea and Japan, reaching audiences worldwide, including the United States.

About Bioré

Bioré is a global skincare brand of Kao Corporation, offering high-performance facial cleansing, pore care, body care, and UV protection products designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life. Leveraging proprietary technologies developed through Kao’s long-standing research expertise, Bioré offers solutions that combine effectiveness with a comfortable feel, tailored to diverse skin needs.

Available in 66 countries and regions across Asia, the Americas, and Europe, Bioré continues to grow its global presence and to be chosen by consumers worldwide.

About Kao

Kao, a Japan-based manufacturer of cosmetics, personal care and household products, as well as specialty chemicals, creates high-value-added products and services that provide care and enrichment for the life of all people and the planet. Through its brands such as Curél, SENSAI, and MOLTON BROWN cosmetics, Bioré and Jergens skin care products, Oribe hair care products, Attack laundry detergent, and Laurier sanitary products, Kao is part of the everyday lives of people across Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Combined with its chemical business, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,690 billion yen in annual sales. Kao employs about 31,500 people worldwide and has more than 130 years of history in innovation.

Please visit the Kao Group website for additional information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260318478193/en/

Contact

Media inquiries should be directed to:

Public Relations

Kao Corporation

corporate_pr@kao.com