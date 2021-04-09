Friday 9 April 2021 12:29 pm

Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates tipped to be next big names in Bitcoin

Rapper Kanye West has been tipped as the next celebrity to invest heavily into Bitcoin, with one odds maker putting Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband at 2/1 to buy at least $100m of the cryptocurrency.

Hot on his heels is multi-billionaire Amazon chief Jeff Bezos who is placed at 5/2 to plough a chunk of his $183bn fortune into Bitcoin – a move that would surely send the price of the flagship currency soaring.

Coincidentally, as the odds on star names investing in crypto shortened, the probability of Bitcoin hitting $100,000 by the end of 2021 also increased, according to online bookmakers Unikrn.

The specialist betting site now has the chances of $100k at 46 per cent – a notable rise from last week’s probability of 42 per cent.

“The chance of Bitcoin reaching $100,000 at the end of 2021 has increased from 42% last week to 46% this week with experts anticipating another price surge,” a Unikrn spokesman told City AM.

“Elon Musk’s investment of $1.5billion into Bitcoin earlier this year helped raise its value and other celebrities such as Kanye West, at 2/1, and Jeff Bezos, at 5/2, are the current favourites to copy the tech entrepreneur’s latest venture.”

Battle of the exes

A battle for the first superstar name to bank on Bitcoin may even ensue between 43-year-old Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The 40-year-old reality TV star, who divorced West earlier this year, had her odds on buying $100m slashed this week from 200/1 to 50/1. The former stellar couple have a combined fortune of $7.4bn.

“Now Kim Kardashian has been announced as an official billionaire this week, her odds have been reduced from 200/1 to 50/1 to buy $100million of the crypto in the future,” the Unikrn spokesman added.

The bookies odds on the celebrity most likely to buy at least $100million worth of Bitcoin in 2021 are…
Kanye West – 2/1

Jeff Bezos – 5/2

Bill Gates – 3/1

Lebron James – 6/1

Kim Kardashian – 50/1

Donald Trump – 50/1

George Lucas – 100/1

Steven Spielberg – 100/1

Kylie Jenner – 200/1

