Kane can have the Killer instinct in Kempton highlight

Killer Kane has some good form at Kempton Park

WE MIGHT only be a few weeks away from Cheltenham, but there is still some decent action to look forward to at Kempton and Newcastle on Saturday.

The big betting race of the day is the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase (3.37pm) where Flegmatik heads the ante-post betting.

He goes very well at Kempton, having won there three times, including impressively last time.

He’s up in the weights as a result, though, meaning he’s off a career-high mark of 140 and he’ll need to improve again to win this.

He was only narrowly denied in this race 12 months ago, but the ground looks like being softer on Saturday and at 9/2 I’m happy to take him on.

The one I like is KILLER KANE, who is another who goes really well at this track.

He was fifth in this race last year off the same mark as he runs off on Saturday and he is having his second start after a wind op.

There’s plenty of wet weather around, so it’s highly likely that this race will be run on soft ground or worse – conditions Killer Kane will handle with no problem.

He comes into this off a good run over course and distance and at around the 12/1 mark, he looks a fair each-way bet.

Earlier on the card, I’ll be backing LE PATRON at 6/1 in the Pendil Novices’ Chase (2.27pm).

Softer ground will definitely suit Gary Moore’s runner and the yard are in good form at the moment.

I was very taken by his win on heavy in the Grade One Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown in December and you can put a line through his run in the Scilly Isles last time, where the surface was too quick.

He wasn’t given a hard race there and he should get much closer to Nickle Back in conditions much more to his liking.

He will be a short price, but I would also recommend keeping a close eye on Paul Nicholls’ Kalif Du Berlais in the Adonis Hurdle (1.50pm).

He was hugely impressive on his debut at this track and while connections didn’t immediately suggest the Triumph at Cheltenham was an option, I wouldn’t be surprised if they changed tack if he bolted up here.

Nicholls holds him in very high regard, and he could emerge as a contender to Sir Gino if he runs out an impressive winner of this.

Up at Newcastle conditions are going to be incredibly testing, with the 4m 1½f Eider Chase (2.08pm) certain to be a real war of attrition.

You’re going to need stacks of stamina to win this and plenty of those at the head of the betting aren’t guaranteed stayers, so they’ve got to be taken on.

Stamina certainly isn’t an issue for FLOWER OF SCOTLAND and she’s the one I’m interested in at 16/1.

She absolutely hacked up in the 2022 Borders National at Kelso and held her form well for the remainder of last season.

Sandy Thomson’s contender was a bit disappointing on her reappearance at Carlisle, but I’m not too worried about that and she’s been given a break since.

She’s a proper stayer, and in conditions she will revel in, I’m hopeful she will go very well for a trainer who is in flying form at the moment.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Flower Of Scotland e/w 2.08pm Newcastle

Le Patron 2.27pm Kempton

Killer Kane e/w 3.37pm Kempton