Horse Racing Betting Tips: Truckers looks McFabulous bet for Nicholls at Uttoxeter

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

THERE has to be a doubt that sporting events go ahead this weekend due to the coronavirus, but if they do racing punters have competitive cards at Kempton and Uttoxeter to get stuck into after the Cheltenham Festival.

The highlight at the Staffordshire track is the Marston’s 61 Deep Midlands Grand National (3.35pm) where I think Paul Nicholls can land the race for the first time.

TRUCKERS LODGE was an excellent second in the Coral Welsh Grand National on his last start, beaten just one and three-quarter lengths by Potters Corner who won last year’s Midlands Grand National.

He has only had four starts over fences, but he handled the hustle and bustle at Chepstow well and he looks a good bet at 6/1 to win this.

It could be a good day for Nicholls as MCFABULOUS is going to be very hard to beat in the rearranged EBF Final (2.05pm) at Kempton.

He was well supported for this race at Sandown last week but that was lost to the weather.

He’s well-handicapped and I think he’ll go off shorter than the 10/3 available with Ladbrokes.

ON THE SLOPES is a strong fancy in the Paddy Power Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (1.30pm).

He was third to Simply The Betts and Imperial Aura at Cheltenham on Trials Day and proved that was red hot form when winning a 2m2f novices’ handicap chase at Kempton last month.

It was hoped he would get into the Grand Annual but he missed out. Compensation awaits here, so take the 7/4.

POINTERS SATURDAY

On The Slopes 1.30pm Kempton

McFabulous 2.05pm Kempton

Truckers Lodge e/w 3.35pm Uttoxeter