Just Stop Oil activists throw soup at Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting

Just Stop Oil activists have thrown a can of soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” masterpiece in the National Gallery this morning.

The two women walked into the room in the National Gallery where the famous artwork is hung and at 11am threw the contents of two tins of Heinz Tomato soup over the painting.

Van Gogh’s work has an estimated worth of $84.2m.

Today’s action comes after two weeks of protests by supporters of Just Stop Oil.

The group said the disruption is in response to the government’s inaction on both the cost of living crisis and the climate crisis.

Protestors Phoebe Plummer and Anna Holland following the soup throwing

“The cost of living crisis is driven by fossil fuels—everyday life has become unaffordable for millions of cold hungry families—they can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup. Meanwhile, crops are failing and people are dying in supercharged monsoons, massive wildfires and endless droughts caused by climate breakdown.

We can’t afford new oil and gas, it’s going to take everything. We will look back and mourn all we have lost unless we act immediately,” activist Phoebe Plummer, 21, from London said after throwing the can.

The group said the actions this month have been timed to coincide with the planned launch of a new round of oil and gas licensing in which over 100 new licences for oil and gas projects are likely to be awarded.