Just Stop Oil protestors block roads by Vauxhall Bridge in latest action

Campaigners from Just Stop Oil blocked a key road in central London this morning in the latest wave of protests.

Twenty-two protestors sat across the road near Vauxhall Bridge, blocking passing traffic.

The group blocked a number of roads around Trafalgar Square earlier this week, with calls to end any new oil and gas exploration.

🚨 BREAKING: 22 JUST STOP OIL SUPPORTERS BLOCK 2 ROADS NEAR VAUXHALL BRIDGE 🚨



At approximately 10:05 this morning, 22 supporters of Just Stop Oil sat down on two crosswalks near Vauxhall Bridge, peacefully blocking it to demand an end to new oil and gas.#A22Network pic.twitter.com/e0h8I4i54d — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 7, 2022

Some of the campaigners were dragged away by drivers but immediately returned to the block.

We are going to stop new oil whether those in power agree or not. We are not asking, we are going to make it happen. As citizens, as humans, as parents and children we have a responsibility and a right to protect ourselves and those we love. Will you step up and join us? pic.twitter.com/usGWJuNeHI — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 7, 2022

Scotland Yard said it had made 32 arrests yesterday on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway.

“We are not only facing climate collapse – as more parts of the world become uninhabitable through fires, droughts and floods, and more harvests fail, then we are actually facing societal collapse. Once we really confront this reality how are we expected to continue with life as normal?” Grace lally, 43, a mother of two and childcare worker from Hastings said.

“We all know the science and the facts, so our leaders who are doing nothing to transition away from fossil fuels are either fools or psychopaths. Either way I’m not prepared to let them lead us over a cliff without putting up a fight.”

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “We will continue in Civil Resistance because it is the right thing to do when faced with a harmful government. The coming weeks will see the disruption in the capital increase until the government makes a statement to ‘end new oil and gas’.

Beginning the process of winding down fossil fuel production in this country is not rocket science, it’s not brain surgery. The government is throwing water on the fire that is destroying our only home.”