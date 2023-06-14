Jude Bellingham signs for Real Madrid in potential English record transfer

England midfielder Jude Bellingham could cost Real Madrid as much as £113m

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in what could become a record fee for an English player.

The 19-year-old England midfielder is believed to be costing the Spanish champions an initial €103m (£88m).

That fee could rise to as much as €133m (£113m), eclipsing the £100m Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Bellingham has emerged as one of European football’s hottest prospects since breaking into the Birmingham City team as a schoolboy.

He joined Dortmund in 2020, aged 16, where he scored 24 goals and provided 24 assists in 132 appearances.

Last season he was voted the best player in the Bundesliga as Dortmund narrowly missed on out the German league title on the final day of the season.

The all-action midfielder has also emerged as a key man for England, already winning 24 caps and scoring one goal.

Bellingham shone at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, where England lost in the quarter-finals to eventual runners-up France.

Liverpool were also interested in signing him from Dortmund but pulled out of the race, leaving the way clear for Real Madrid to complete the signing.

He becomes the 21st Englishman to play in Spain’s top division, and the sixth to join Real Madrid after David Beckham, Michael Owen, Steve McManaman, Jonathan Woodgate and Laurie Cunningham.