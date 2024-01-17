Jordan Henderson quits Saudi Pro League after six months and set to join Ajax

Henderson is set for Ajax after deciding to leave Al-Ettifaq

England midfielder Jordan Henderson is expected to sign for Dutch giants Ajax after prematurely ending his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

The former Liverpool captain, 33, accepted a lucrative move to the Middle East last summer but both parties have agreed to cancel the contract after just six months.

That leaves Henderson free to sign for any other team and Ajax have emerged as his most likely destination during the January transfer window.

He moved to Al-Ettifaq in a £12m deal to play under fellow former Reds skipper Steven Gerrard, who was appointed manager in July.

Henderson was forced to defend the switch, which critics said contradicted his high-profile previous support for LGBTQ+ causes.

In September he said: “I can understand the frustration. I can understand the anger. I get it. All I can say around that is that I’m sorry that they feel like that.”

The former Sunderland player has not spoken about his reasons for cutting short a contract reported to be worth as much as £700,000 a week.

Al-Ettifaq currently lie eighth in the Saudi Pro League, whose clubs spent almost £1bn on star signings mostly from European sides last year.

Ajax are attempting to revive their season after a dismal start and have climbed to fifth place in the Eredivisie, the Dutch top division.

Henderson’s move back to Europe could help his hopes of being selected by Gareth Southgate for this summer’s Euro 2024 in Germany.