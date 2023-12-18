Guardiola looking forward to talks with players in Saudi Arabia Pro League as Manchester City eye Club World Cup

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that “all players and managers want to go to Europe” in response to Fifa expanding the Club World Cup from 2025 with the aim of addressing the imbalance in club football.

European clubs have won the Club World Cup at every one of the last 10 editions and Manchester City can make it 11 if they lift the trophy for the first time this week.

This is the last competition under the current format before it expands for the tournament in the United States in 2025, a year before the country co-hosts, alongside Mexico and Canada, the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Manchester City closing the circle

Of the 32 teams 12 will be European with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea already qualified as recent winners of the Champions League.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has said that the change in format can help other continents grow their club offerings to compete with Europe, who dominate the club scene.

But Guardiola, whose side won the Treble last season, says a stronger Europe is the real reason players and managers want to be in the big five leagues across the continent.

“I don’t know the perception of the people around the world,” he said. “For me it’s a pleasure and honour to be here and it shows the difficulty of reaching this point.

“We don’t want to take it for granted. It’s a privilege.

“Of course economically Europe is stronger but that’s reality. I have no disrespect to the teams and other quality of managers but that’s why all players and managers want to go to Europe.”

Two matches from victory

Manchester City face Urawa Red Diamonds tonight in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, looking to secure a place in their first ever Club World Cup final on Friday.

Their opponents, who compete in the J1 League in Japan, had to play an extra match, against Mexican side Leon, to reach the semi-finals.

And Guardiola’s side, who are yet to win this competition having only qualified through last year’s Champions League victory in Istanbul, are looking to lift the trophy under their favourites’ tag.

“First of all we have to be in the final to take this trophy and it’s a tricky semi-final,” the Spaniard added.

“Of course we want to win it, it’s a trophy we don’t have. It will close a little circle in that we’ve won all the ones we can win.

“Saudi Arabia has made strong investments and attracted players. The players have decided to come and I’m looking forward to speaking to them and asking them how they’re getting on.

“You have a responsibility to win all the games and all the competitions when you’re at our level, we know how difficult that is but we’re used to the pressure.

“In the Premier League you always have another game. Here it’s just once in a lifetime. The players want to try and perform well.”