Champions League last 16: Manchester City to play FC Copenhagen, Arsenal get Porto

Manchester CIty played Copenhagen in the Champions League group stage last year

Holders Manchester City will meet minnows FC Copenhagen in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Danes were the surprise runners-up in Group A, finishing ahead of Manchester United and Galatasaray to take second place after Bayern Munich.

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been drawn to play 2004 winners Porto, who they beat 6-2 on aggregate at this stage 14 years ago.

Last year’s beaten finalists Inter Milan will meet Atletico Madrid, while 14-time winners Real Madrid face RB Leipzig.

Elsewhere, Napoli face Barcelona in a mouth-watering tie and Paris Saint-Germain face Real Sociedad.

Bayern will take on Lazio, while PSV Eindhoven play Borussia Dortmund.

It will be the second season running that Manchester City have played Copenhagen, having been in the same group last year.

City beat them 5-0 at home but were held to a 0-0 draw in Denmark.

Full draw: Champions League last 16

Porto v Arsenal

Napoli v Barcelona

PSG v Real Sociedad

Inter v Atletico Madrid

PSV v Borussia Dortmund

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Copenhagen v Man City

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid

The two-legged ties will be held during February and March, and are staggered to spread them over four weeks.

The first batch of first legs will be played on 13 and 14 February, with the remainder on 20 and 21 February. The second legs are slated for 5 and 6 March and 12 and 13 March.