Johnson-backed Grand Slam Track cancels remainder of season

Grand Slam Track, the privately backed track and field circuit fronted by former Olympian Michael Johnson, has cancelled its final event.

Having hosted events in Kingston, Miami and Philadelphia, the final leg in Los Angeles was cancelled on Thursday.

The competition offered $100,000 to winners at each event in a bid to raise the profile of athletes and paying them in the process.

“Grand Slam Track today announced the conclusion of its transformational 2025 pilot season,” a statement read.

“Kenny Bednarek & Melissa Jefferson-Wooden are the inaugural Grand Slam Track Racers of the Year.

“The league now turns its attention to building out the 2026 calendar of events to bring Grand Slam Track to fans around the world. The previously scheduled Los Angeles Slam has been postponed until the 2026 season.”

There had been concerns, including from Johnson, that the attendances weren’t what organisers had hoped, while some outlets report that there could be a new wave of investors ahead of the 2026 season.

Grand Slam Track focusing on 2026

“The global economic landscape has shifted dramatically in the past year, and this business decision has been made to ensure our long-term stability as the world’s premier track league,” said Johnson. “Our attention is now on 2026.”

“We launched with a bold vision to reimagine professional track racing and we could not be more excited about what we have accomplished so far.

“As we’ve said all along, we were going to have learnings, make adjustments, and continue to improve.

“Sometimes we have to make moves that aren’t comfortable, but what’s most important is the future and sustainability of the league.”

Grand Slam Track came amid a boom in alternative and new athletics competitions for track and field.

Aside from the existing Diamond League – and the introduction of prize money at the Paris 2024 Olympics – World Athletics will introduce a new championship while Johnson’s US-centred competition joined one founded by Alexis Ohanian.

