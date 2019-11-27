Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has revealed secret government documents that appear to confirm the US has demanded the NHS be on the table in any future post-Brexit trade talks.

Corbyn said: “These uncensored documents leave Boris Johnson’s denials in absolute tatters. We’ve now got evidence that under Boris Johnson the NHS is on the table and will be up for sale.”

“This election is now a fight for the survival of our NHS,” he added in a press conference this morning.

“This is not only a plot against the NHS, it’s a plot against the whole country.

“What’s at stake in a deal with Trump could not be more important for our country.”

The Labour leader added: “Johnson has got to come clean on what is his sellout plans for the health service are. Labour will not let this rest.”

Corbyn was adamant that Labour would never use the NHS as a “bargaining chip” in trade talks.

He also claimed that officials have discussed a system which gives businesses a chance to sue the NHS.

At this morning’s event, Corbyn unveiled 451 pages of unredacted documents, which he said revealed the US had demanded “total market access” to the UK’s public health sector.

The documents cover six rounds of talks from July 2017 to a few months ago.

They include key points that UK officials will report that “patent issues” around NHS access to generic drugs “will be a key consideration” in post-Brexit trade talks with the US.

Meanwhile “total market access” for US companies to all UK service sectors would be the baseline for trade talks, the party also claimed.

Described by Labour as “secret talks”, they also broached issues such as a US demand not to mention the term climate change in any trade deal.

“We’re talking here about secret talks with Donald Trump about the future of our NHS,” Corbyn added. “This is what they don’t want you to know.”

The Labour leader claimed ministers sanctioned these talks and were aware of them.

Labour is pushing for the NHS to become the central issue in the upcoming December election.

An Ipsos Mori poll has found that healthcare has overtaken Brexit as the key topic among voters, with 60 per cent of Brits surveyed picking the former versus 56 per cent choosing the latter.

A Tory pledge to provide 50,000 more nurses for the NHS has been revealed to actually include 18,500 nurses the government hopes to retain or lure back to the UK healthcare system.

Labour has pledged to outspend the Conservatives on healthcare, promising an extra £40bn to the NHS if it wins the General Election.

The money represents a £26bn investment hike in real terms. But shadow chancellor John McDonnell’s claim that the boost would be funded by taxiing “the richest in society” was ripped apart during a Corbyn interview with Andrew Neil last night.

Corbyn was forced to admit that Labour’s tax hikes would also hit lower earners too.