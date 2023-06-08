Jack Draper OUT of Wimbledon with injury

Rising British tennis star Jack Draper has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to an injury.

The world No55 retired early on in the French Open and will miss the third Grand Slam of the season.

In a statement, the Brit said: “It’s clear my shoulder is going to need time and rehab to get back to where it needs to be.

“My team and I have made the difficult decision to miss the grass court season this year.

“I guess in this sport there are so many ups and downs but this one is tough to take.

“The only thing for sure is that I will keep perservering.

“Thank you for all the support I get, it means a lot.”

Draper sits behind Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Andy Murray in the British men’s rankings but would have been invited to play at the All England Club later this year.

Britain had a very disappointing French Open with Norrie the only player to make it beyond the first round.

Wimbledon begins on 3 July this year and runs through until 16 July.