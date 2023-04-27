Jack Daniel’s and McLaren combine for limited edition whiskey bottle

Formula 1 team McLaren and alcohol brand Jack Daniel’s have produced a limited edition whiskey bottle.

The struggling F1 outfit – who current hold just 12 points in the 2023 constructor standings – are celebrating their 60th anniversary this year.

Louise McEwen, executive director, brand & marketing, McLaren Racing, said: “We are thrilled to launch this special McLaren Racing bottle with Jack Daniel’s, an exciting collaboration with a partner which shares our ambition to put fans at the centre of what we do.

“In our 60th year we are marking our team’s great legacy, started by Bruce McLaren.

“This limited edition bottle is another fantastic way to share these celebrations with our fans, remembering both Bruce and Jack – two distinguished founders. I am looking forward to seeing the bottle on shelves across the globe.”

The whiskey itself doesn’t appear as if it will taste any different to the usual bottled beverage but the bottle will be decorated with brand-related colours and stories.

There is a growing trend of sports clubs and outfits creating their own alcohol – both themselves and in partnership with exiting brands – and this partnership is the latest in a line of branding schemes used by sports organisations.