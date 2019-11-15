Italy declares state of emergency as Venice plunged under water

Italy has declared a state of emergency in Venice with much of the historic city under water following its worst flooding in 50 years.

Numerous tourist hot spots, including its basilica, squares and centuries-old buildings have been submerged in water.

One of the artist Banksy’s most famous pieces of work is also under water following the “apocalyptic” floods.

His drawing of a migrant child with a life jacket and neon pink flare first appeared near the Campo San Pantalon earlier this year and was confirmed to be the work of the anonymous artist via his Instagram account.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte led a cabinet meeting to approve the emergency declaration and line out the initial steps to help the city recover.

The completion of a flood barrier project, known as Moses, would be high on the agenda, he announced.

“This will make it possible to assign the first financial aid to pay for the emergency spending and restore services,” Conte said after observing the damage to Venice first hand.

“Our commitment to Venice is total,” he told Italian news agency ANSA. “The situation in this unique city is dramatic.”

The barrier is still not up and running despite billions of euros of investment since its initial design in 1984.

Conte said: “Lots of money has been spent. Now it must be completed and maintained.”

He added that he hoped it would be completed by the end of 2021.

Flood levels peaked at 187cm or 6ft 1in, the second highest in recorded history.

Two people have reportedly died as a result, including a man in his 70s who was electrocuted.

City mayor Luigi Brugnaro blamed climate change for the current crisis.