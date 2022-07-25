It could be Destiny for Lord Riddiford to win again

SPRINT races at Goodwood are virtually all downhill making this one of the fastest five furlongs in the calendar.

It’s unsurprising then that a proven ability to handle the track is an important factor, and several in this race, the Nicholson Gin Handicap (4:10pm), have shown form here in the past.

Celsius is a course and distance winner and looks the form horse coming into this race after winning his last two starts.

While he’s naturally been hit with a rise in the weights, he has gone close off higher handicap marks in the past so still looks feasibly treated.

However, one that might have been overlooked, is last year’s winner LORD RIDDIFORD.

John Quinn’s seven-year-old hasn’t won since taking this race 12 months ago and now finds himself lower in the weights.

A record of two wins from three starts shows he thrives on this sharp track and while his most recent form has to be forgiven, it’s likely his two recent runs were intended to prepare him for another go at this race.

He can be backed at 12/1 with Star Sports and looks sure to be in the mix.

Another weighted to run well is Andrew Balding’s seven-year-old STONE OF DESTINY who wears cheekpieces for the first time.

He finished sixth in a Group Two at this meeting last year when rated 104 and has slipped to a mark of just 84 after a string of disappointing efforts.

With Harry Davies’ five-pound allowance, he is in essence running from a mark of just 79 and cannot go unbacked at 12/1 with Star Sports.

I’ll also be throwing the pair in a Quinella with the likely favourite Celsius.

POINTERS

Lord Riddiford ew 4.10pm Goodwood

Stone Of Destiny ew 4.10pm Goodwood

Lord Riddiford, Stone Of Destiny, Celsius 4.10pm Goodwood

(World Pool Quinella)