Israeli maritime firm Windward floats on LSE after raising £34.5m

Maritime intelligence firm Windward has announced its admission to trade on the LSE. (Photo/Pixabay).

Israeli maritime intelligence firm Windward announced today its admission to trade on the LSE’s AIM market.

After raising £34.5m from investors such as Hargreave Hale, the company floated with a market cap of £126.5m, placing shares at 155p.

“Today marks the next step in the growth of Windward and I am grateful for all the hard work of our team and support of our investors that have helped bring us to this point,” said Windward’s chief executive Ami Daniel.

“The global maritime industry is facing pressure from multiple directions – increasing compliance requirements, increasing freight shipping costs, lack of data visibility and all against a pressing need to steer towards a carbon neutral future.

“We are committed to providing the solution to our customers to plot a course through these issues and are excited by the opportunity we see ahead.”

The company’s AI platform is used by customers such as BP, Shell as well as the EU coast guard agency Frontex and the UN.