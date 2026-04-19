Iran warns Strait of Hormuz will stay restricted as ceasefire deadline looms

Iran has accused the US of breaching the spirit of the ceasefire

Iran has warned it will keep restricting ships in the Strait of Hormuz, raising the risk of renewed disruption to global oil supplies just days before its ceasefire with the US is due to expire.

The warning came after Donald Trump said the blockade on Iranian ports would “remain in full force”, until a wider agreement is reached.

Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf responded: “It is impossible for others to pass through the Strait of Hormuz while we cannot.”

The strait is one of the world’s most important shipping routes, carrying around a fifth of global oil supply, meaning any disruption has immediate consequences for energy markets.

Ships hit as tensions rise

The standoff has already spilled into the waterway, with several vessels reported being attacked over the weekend while attempting to pass through the strait.

UK maritime officials said a tanker was fired upon, while a separate container ship was hit by a projectile that damaged cargo. Two India-flagged ships were also forced to turn back after a “serious incident”.

Traffic has since slowed sharply, with many vessels choosing to hold position rather than risk transit.

Iran has accused the US of breaching the spirit of the ceasefire, with deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh warning Washington is “risking the whole ceasefire package”.

Despite some diplomatic movement, including fresh proposals passed via Pakistani mediators, talks remain fragile. Khatibzadeh said Iran is not ready for a new round of face-to-face negotiations, citing US “maximalist” demands.

Trump, meanwhile, claimed “very good conversations” were ongoing but warned: “They can’t blackmail us,” adding that he may not extend the ceasefire if no deal is reached.

The broader regional picture remains tense, with a separate truce between Israel and Lebanon already under pressure after fresh clashes and the death of a French peacekeeper.