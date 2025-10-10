Israel-Premier Tech cyclist says he’s facing £26m damages claim

A former Israel-Premier Tech cyclist has said he is facing a damages claim of £26m following the voluntary termination of his grand tour contract.

Canada’s Derek Gee was part of the Israel-Premier Tech team until September, when he left the side in a move he described as “nothing more than an exercise” of his “fundamental rights as a professional and as a person”.

He competed in the Giro d’Italia, finishing fourth, but did not race in the Vuelta a Espana, the grand tour which saw its final stage cancelled due to pro-Palestinian protests.

It is not certain what the £26m figure relates to, given the unlikeliness of the Canadian being on a wage of that sum.

Gee, 28, wrote on Instagram that “serious concerns related to racing for the team, both from a safety and personal belief standpoint, weighed heavily on my conscience”.

Israel-Premier Tech said they were “unable to comment on the matter” to the BBC while the UCI had been contacted for comment with the case referred to the body’s arbitral board.

Israel-Premier Tech name change

The Israel-Premier Tech team, co-owned by Canadian-Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams, said earlier this month that it will move away from its “current Israeli identity” by changing its name.

“With steadfast commitment to our riders, staff, and valued partners, the decision has been made to rename and rebrand the team, moving away from its current Israeli identity,” the team said in a statement.

“In sport, progress often requires sacrifice, and this step is essential to securing the future of the team. Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Sylvan Adams has chosen to step back from his day-to-day involvement and will no longer speak on behalf of the team, instead focusing on his role as president of the World Jewish Congress, Israel.”

The team boasts the likes of Tour de France winner Chris Froome, as well as Kazakhstan’s Alexey Lutsenko and Kiwi Corbin Strong.