Spanish PM Sanchez calls for Israel ban from international sport

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has called on Israel to be banned from international sport following disruption to the Vuelta a Espana.

It comes after pro-Palestine protestors caused the cycling race to be concluded prematurely at the weekend over anger surrounding the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech team, which is privately rather than state-owned.

The final stage of the grand tour was abandoned on Sunday after the finishing area was disrupted by protestors in Madrid. It meant eventual tour winner Jonas Vingegaard and a number of others were forced to turn around on the roads and head out of the Spanish capital, over 50km from the finishing line.

It was also reported that there had been violent clashes between protestors and police forces.

Prime minister Sanchez on Monday said he had “deep admiration” for those who opposed the inclusion of the Israel-Premier Tech team, which featured Brits Jake Stewart and Ethan Kane Vernon. Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is part of the team, too, but did not race in Spain due to serious injuries from a recent road crash.

Sanchez on Israel

“I think that debate that’s begun after what happened here in Madrid should widen and spread to all corners of the world,” said Sanchez, whose government last week announced sanctions against Israel.

“It’s already happening in some parts of the world. I think that sports organisations need to ask themselves whether it’s ethical for Israel to keep taking part in international competitions.”

Israel-Premier Tech’s Matthew Riccitello finished fifth in the general classification, behind Vingegaard, Joao Almeida and Tom Pidcock on the podium. Jai Hindley was fourth.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the team made the nation happy, applauding them for “not giving in to hate and intimidation”.

Sanchez has been accused of praising demonstrators who threw barriers at police in the vicinity of the Vuelta course. Israel’s foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar accused Sanchez of wrecking the race, adding “the sporting event that had always been a source of pride for Spain was cancelled. Sanchez and his government – a disgrace to Spain!”

Sanchez has repeatedly called out perceived double standards on attitudes to Israel versus Russia.

UAE Team Emirates XRG finished top of the team standings, ahead of Team Visma and Red Bull. Israel-Premier Tech was ninth.