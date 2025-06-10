Israeli ministers face UK sanctions over Gaza stance

Foreign Secretary David Lammy issued the sanctions in a joint statement with fellow foreign ministers

Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich were sanctioned by the UK government over “monstrous” comments on Gaza and the use of violence to expand control in the West Bank.

Ben-Gvir, Israeli security minister, and Smotrich, the finance minister, will face financial sanctions – their assets will be frozen – as well as a travel ban.

UK foreign secretary David Lammy, alongside his counterparts from Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway issued a joint statement reiterating their commitment to a two-state solution, which “is imperilled by extremist settler violence and settlement expansion.”

“Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights. These actions are not acceptable. This is why we have taken action now – to hold those responsible to account,” the foreign ministers added.

Israel’s foreign affairs minister, Gideon Sa’ar, responded that it is “outrageous that elected representatives and members of the government are subjected to these kind of measures.”

Mixed reactions from UK politicians

Priti Patel, Shadow Foreign Secretary, said the “British government must leverage its influence at every opportunity to ensure the remaining hostages are released, that aid continues to reach those who need it, and a sustainable end to the conflict is achieved.”

Patel reiterated the Conservatives’ stance of “supporting a two-state solution,” as long as it’s delivered “the right way, and at the right time.”

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey backed the decision, calling the ministers “extremist” on account of “their calls for the forced displacement and dispossession of Palestinians.”

“Liberal Democrats have been calling for these sanctions since last February. It’s disappointing that the Conservative government refused and Labour took so long to act,” Davey added.

Alan Mendoza of the foreign policy think-tank the Henry Jackson Foundation called the ministers “loathesome,” but took issue with “a host of politicians in other democracies” not being “called out” as well.

“Smells like appeasement of a domestic audience rather than a point of principle. Particularly as the sanctions will have no effect,” Mendoza added.

Former justice secretary Robert Buckland has recently argued for reforming the UK sanctions system to more effectively address modern threats.