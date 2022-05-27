Is It Time You Embraced An Episodic Career?

The further along many of us get in our careers, the more the penny may drop that the path we’ve taken is very likely not a smooth, rapidly ascending line. In fact, it is far more likely to be a rolling series of peaks and valleys, and there can be many reasons for that.

Of the four types of career paths – knowledge-based, skill-based, entrepreneur-based, and freelance – most of us start out adhering to one. For example, at the start of their careers, tech professionals entering the network and systems area could expect to follow a career path a bit like the following: Network Administrator>Systems Administrator>Systems Analyst>Network Engineer>Systems Engineer>Network Security Engineer>Senior Systems Administrator>Computer Network Architect.

Career veer

But what if your career veers off to one side, and you decide to explore another avenue for a bit, before circling back? It’s also completely possible that you may have experienced redundancy and grabbed a lesser role to tide you over until the “right” job came along.

Perhaps you’re at an established tech firm and you take a job at an exciting start-up, where you may be offered the chance to garner more specialised experience in a particular area. While it would be great for your skills overall, it might impact on the job title you’ll go for when it’s time for your next jaunt around your local recruitment consultants. Additionally, many of us take time out for further study or take a chunk of time off to care for children during our working lives.

What’s great about all of this is that it represents choice and flexibility. We’re now in the age of non-linear, or “episodic” careers, and this is something that Millennials, in particular, are embracing. This demographic is the most likely generation to switch jobs, while being the least engaged in the workplace, according to data from Gallup. 60% are open to new job opportunities – 15% higher than the percentage of non-millennial workers who say the same.

In addition, in certain sectors of the tech workforce, job tenure is short. In the UK, the average tenure in Fintech roles is just 1.4 years, as workers jump around to suit their needs and further their career and salary expectations.

As we move further and further away from the notion of the job for life, we’re also abandoning the idea of the career for life. So, if you’re thinking that it’s about time to add another zig to the zag of your career path, then we have three roles to consider below. And for plenty more, you can check out our Job Board too.

Customer Success Team Lead, iwoca

The Company: Since 2012, iwoca has made finance available to over 50,000 businesses across Europe and has lent over £1bn, as the company breaks down the barriers that stop Europe’s 20 million small businesses from accessing finance.

The Role: Iwoca is looking for a hard-working, highly motivated Customer Success Team Lead to help it build and scale its customer success function.

You’ll Need: Experience in a lead or senior account management, sales or customer success role, preferably in the commercial or business sector. You will also have strong team management experience with a proven track record of developing people through their employee lifecycle.

Discover more about the Customer Success Team Lead role and find more roles at iwoca on the Job Board.

Software Engineer – Frontend, Flipdish

The Company: Flipdish allows restaurants to take orders online in an instant and its technology powers millions of transactions across thousands of restaurants worldwide.

The Role: Due to continued growth, Flipdish is seeking an experienced Frontend Developer. This person will join the tech team with the opportunity to help grow and input the day-to-day working of the team and will help improve the range of products across the Flipdish ecosystem.

You’ll Need: At least four years’ frontend engineering experience, a passion for UX and Experience with some or all of the following: React with Typescript, Redux, Webpack, Enzyme or Jest Testing.

Discover more about the Frontend Developer job, and find more roles at Flipdish on the Job Board.

Senior Associate Billing & Collections FTC, WeWork

The Company: WeWork provides inspiring and flexible workplace solutions to help businesses – small, medium or large – thrive across more than 150 cities globally.

The Role: The Billing & Collections Senior Associate of the Global Business Services Team will be responsible for performing the day-to-day responsibilities of the billing and collections team, with the overarching objective of ensuring members’ invoices are financially accurate and paid in a timely manner.

You’ll Need: One to three years’ of relevant work experience plus a degree or professional qualification in Business Management, Accounting, Finance-related field is a plus.

Discover more about the Billing & Collections Senior Associate job, and find more roles at WeWork on the Job Board.

To accelerate your career path today, discover thousands of open roles on our Job Board