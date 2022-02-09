Is Bitcoin’s fighting start to February losing momentum?

After a strong start to the week, the crypto markets dipped slightly yesterday. The Bitcoin price reached a four-week high of more than $45k on Monday, but it has dropped by about two per cent in the last 24 hours and is currently changing hands at around the $43,500 mark. Can it regain momentum?

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin trading volumes have been unusually muted, considering that the Bitcoin price has historically risen on high volatility. Last Friday, the Bitcoin price increased 11 per cent, and this day saw a spot volume of less than $7 billion. If volumes grow, will there be enough buying power in the market to keep pushing up the Bitcoin price?

The good news is that BTC’s correlation with the S&P 500 seems to be decreasing, as the stock market was flat at the end of last week while the BTC price exploded. The major cryptocurrencies are still moving in tandem lately though. Ethereum is also down by about two per cent in the last day to just below $3,100, while XRP’s meteoric surge has hit the brakes and is flat since this time yesterday morning.

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.983 trillion, down from $2.050 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, February 8 2022, at a price of $44,118.45, up from $43,840.29 yesterday. The daily high yesterday was $45,293.87 and the daily low was $42,807.84.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $46,481.10. In 2020, it closed at $9,865.12.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $829.1 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.611 trillion and Tesla is $952.89 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $31,097 billion, up from $30.925 billion the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 62.37%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 54, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.29. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 61.41. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“It appears that cryptocurrency use today may even be a little ahead of the mid-to-late 1990s internet… We believe that cryptocurrencies are viable investments today, even though they remain in the early stages of their investment evolution.” Wells Fargo researchers

What they said yesterday

A new dawn for Russia…

BREAKING: The Russian government and central bank have just reached an agreement on cryptocurrencies, according to Russia's Kommersant.



Both organizations will treat bitcoin and crypto assets as currencies. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) February 9, 2022

Finger on the pulse…

“We have a team of people who are constantly monitoring, watching the #crypto sector and listening to people from that area,” said India’s finance minister. #cryptocurrency #bitcoin $BTC https://t.co/r27PWwOsoA — Bitcoin News (@BTCTN) February 9, 2022

Nothing like a bit of competition…

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Exclusive: Fireblocks valuation climbs to $8bn in $550m funding round

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Bitcoin hashrate touches new all time high

Peter McCormack: Transforming Bedford FC into a global Bitcoin brand

Exclusive: FTSE plots development of digital asset index in crypto push

(Photo by Lionel Healing/Getty Images)

Crypto could give London a unique post-Brexit advantage, says Hammond

Diamond claws: Crypto trading hamster dies after standout investing career

New cryptocurrency named ‘JRR Token’ blocked by lawyers for Lord of the Rings creator Tolkien

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST