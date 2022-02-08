Bitcoin still climbing as cryptocurrency markets retrace losses

The strong start to the week continues for Bitcoin, which climbed to highs of $45k overnight for the first time in over a month. The largest cryptocurrency is currently changing hands for around $44k, down from earlier highs but up almost four per cent on this time yesterday morning and 15 per cent on this time last week. It’s now retraced around 30 per cent of the sell-off since November.

The move means market sentiment is the highest it’s been this year, rising to neutral on the Fear and Greed Index for the first time since December 22 2021.

The uptick is reflected across the markets, with Ethereum has also grown by about one per cent in the last 24 hours, surging to a three-week high of $3,150. XRP leads the price rises though, with an 12 per cent increase over the past 24 hours to over $0.95.

This follows news around the court case in which the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleges Ripple sold XRP as an unregistered security to the public.

The judge in the case has reportedly granted Ripple permission to respond to the SEC’s Memorandum of Law in support of the Motion to Strike fair notice defence, which essentially means the case is moving into its next phase of the case where “things” are going to happen – apparently good news for investors.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2.050 trillion, up from $1.961 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, February 7 2022, at a price of $43,840.29, up from $42,412.43 yesterday. The daily high yesterday was $44,401.8 and the daily low was $41,748.16.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $46,196.46. In 2020, it closed at $9,865.12.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $847.53 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.565 trillion and Tesla is $911.2 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $30.925 billion, up from $21.158 billion the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 62.89%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 48, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.26. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 65.44. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I’ve learned a lot about Bitcoin.” Canada candidate for Prime Minister

What they said yesterday…

👏

JUST IN – Valkyrie's #Bitcoin Miners ETF has been approved by the Nasdaq 👏 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) February 7, 2022

Welcome…

We have just completed an allocation of cryptoassets to our corporate treasury, our firm’s first of its kind investment in the asset class. This includes Bitcoin and Ethereum tokens, and carbon offsets to maintain a net-zero carbon transaction: https://t.co/32hsKbnGuC — KPMG Canada (@KPMG_Canada) February 7, 2022

Remember: they didn’t sell…

Tesla reports $1.99 billion in #bitcoin holdings — Blockworks (@Blockworks_) February 7, 2022

Exclusive: Fireblocks valuation climbs to $8bn in $550m funding round

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Bitcoin hashrate touches new all time high

Peter McCormack: Transforming Bedford FC into a global Bitcoin brand

Exclusive: FTSE plots development of digital asset index in crypto push

(Photo by Lionel Healing/Getty Images)

Crypto could give London a unique post-Brexit advantage, says Hammond

Diamond claws: Crypto trading hamster dies after standout investing career

New cryptocurrency named ‘JRR Token’ blocked by lawyers for Lord of the Rings creator Tolkien

