Founder of numerous UK tech businesses including C4L, an internet infrastructure provider which serviced ~1% of the UK market winning fast growth awards from Times Tech Track 100, Deloitte UK Top 50, and Deloitte EMEA Fast 500. Successfully exited in 2016 to finance Cudo Ventures. He was involved in M&A during the transition period, acquiring other businesses. Matt has been involved in mentoring young entrepreneurs in the UK and was awarded Entrepreneur Of The Year at Dorset Business Awards and HSBC’s South West Business Thinking Winner.

Entrepreneur and blockchain strategist with 10 years’ experience in financial market. Stefania has advised private & listed companies in PR/Investor relations strategies and led business and marketing strategies for ground-breaking blockchain projects. She also hosts a financial+crypto channel, FinancialFox.Her passion for fashion has driven her to support independent designers while focusing on the new technology integrations that underpin the Fashion R/Evolution. She believes the future of fashion is in the metaverse and advising blockchain leaders in product developments and integration within the luxury market. A fellow and alumna of Oxford University with two MAs; she is also board member of London-listed Spinnaker Acquisitions PLC.

Jason Meyers, Founder & CEO, Auditchain Jason Meyers is the inventor and lead architect of the Auditchain Protocol. Jason has 25 years of investment banking and venture capital experience. Jason led hundreds of financings including the IPO’s of Medarex ($2.5 Billion exit) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals ($41 Billion exit). Jason has chaired audit committees for private and public companies and sat next to the audit profession his whole career. His experience lends a substantial amount of insight into blockchain use cases. His work is shaping the architecture of solutions that he believes will lead to new standards of transparency and frequency of reporting in the field of accounting, audit and disclosure.

Ken Olling, Co Founder & CEO, MELD Ken is a serial entrepreneur working in the space between technology design and data, building new products to solve some of the biggest problems in the industry. With more than 20-years of experience in digital transformation, Ken has a proven track record of delivering innovative products and consumer experiences for companies around the globe, ranging from startups to Fortune 500. His past and present clients include Audi, Eltek, Equinor, GE, Harrods, HP, Hydro, Sony, Toyota, Telenor, Total, Ubisoft and Visa.