Bitcoin hits 16-month low amid trouble at Terra

A bad week in the crypto markets continues, with the price of Bitcoin sinking to lows not seen for 16 months.

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is currently changing hands for around $27k, a 15 per cent drop over the past 24 hours and 32 per cent over the past week.

The Ethereum price has slumped even further this morning, down approximately 23 per cent since this time yesterday morning to around $1,800. Other alt coins have performed even worse, with Solana, Cardano and Polkdot all falling more than 30 per cent.

The price action is again mirroring traditional stocks, which also ended sharply lower on Wednesday. The Nasdaq index of major tech stocks dropped more than three per cent, as soaring US inflation data announced yesterday meant further interest rate rises may be likely.

Bitcoin has been mirroring the Nasdaq performance throughout 2022. The growing correlations could be caused by the institutionalisation of Bitcoin as professional Wall Street investors move in, though they are seemingly being treated as a risk asset alongside growth stocks. Can Bitcoin shake this image?

Analysts are also pointing to the collapse of terraUSD (UST) stablecoin, which has been forced to sell its substantial Bitcoin reserves in an effort to maintain its ‘peg’. Most stablecoins peg their value to other assets such as the US dollar, with the aim of sticking as closely as possible to that asset’s value for better price stability. UST is different in that it is a so-called algorithmic stablecoin, which primarily uses market mechanics to manage the asset peg by linking UST with its sister coin, LUNA.

In late March and early April, LFG built up its BTC reserves through aggressive daily purchases, which some credit for the price rises we saw during that time.

The price of the Terra (LUNA) cryptocurrency has fallen by more than 99 per cent over the past week amidst the sell off though. There have been a number of attempts by the board to fix the situation, but is the damage already done?

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.176 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, May 11 2022, at a price of $28,936.36. The daily high yesterday was $32,013.40 and the daily low was $28,170.41.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $523.82 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.755 trillion and Tesla is $760.43 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $85.598 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 41.57%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 12, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 44.23. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 24.54. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I think that the institutional focus on Bitcoin has created positive momentum for the entire blockchain space […] storing value and holding value are irrefutably its strengths.” Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director, Stellar Development Foundation

What they said yesterday

Bringing Bitcoin to the next generation…

Students 12 to 17 years old learning about #Bitcoin and building their own #bitcoin node… I will make the class instructions, slides and handouts available to anyone who wants to spread #Bitcoin knowledge! pic.twitter.com/zja1fzU8Ne — NeverTooLateTo₿itcoin🏴 (@kathleen_jobin) May 10, 2022

Winners wear orange…

I bought too many orange clothes to give up now.#Bitcoin — Natalie Brunell (@natbrunell) May 11, 2022

Oops…

💥BREAKING: Brazil’s Nubank just bought #Bitcoin for its balance sheet with 1% of its treasury.



Warren Buffett is a shareholder in Nubank. 😂 👏 — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) May 11, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Explained: Why the Treasury is so sold on stablecoins

Fears crypto is used to avoid sanctions ‘misplaced,’ says Matt Hancock

Meet the hackers helping people recover lost crypto assets

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Exclusive: Fireblocks valuation climbs to $8bn in $550m funding round

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Bitcoin hashrate touches new all time high

Peter McCormack: Transforming Bedford FC into a global Bitcoin brand

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST