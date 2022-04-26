Crypto markets bounce back as Elon Musk buys Twitter

After a weekend on the ropes, it’s been a buoyant start to the week in the crypto markets. The price of Bitcoin has clambered its way back past the $40k mark, up around five per cent over the past 24 hours to around $40,500.

The clanking of gears grinding into action can also be heard for other major cryptocurrencies, most of which have also seen price gains of five per cent or more. Ethereum is currently changing hands for just above $3k, an increase of seven per cent since this time yesterday morning.

There are a number of explanations behind the relatively-rapid rebound, with many analysts pointing to the ongoing correlation with traditional stocks. Global financial markets have slipped over the past few days, but European markets have all opened higher this morning. Tech stocks have looked particularly peppy, driven by Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite rose 1.3 per cent yesterday.

Musk’s takeover of Twitter could also be a major driver of crypto’s rebound, with the billionaire car salesman’s previous sentiments around crypto well-known at this point. The takeover, which still needs to be approved by shareholders, has driven speculation that cryptocurrency could be integrated further into the platform in some form, whether as payments or updated policies around advertising and promotion.

Twitter has long been seen as a positive force for crypto, with founder Jack Dorsey a well-known proponent of Bitcoin and the company pushing a number of crypto-friendly projects in recent years, including crypto tip jars. Could it be about to double down?

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.869 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, April 25 2022, at a price of $40,458.31. The daily high yesterday was $40,491.75 and the daily low was $38,338.38.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $773.28 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.074 trillion and Tesla is $1.031 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $33.19 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 37.19%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 27, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.00. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 51.19. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“There is no right and wrong choice of money. There are, however, consequences to choices.” Saifedean Ammous, Author of The Bitcoin Standard

What they said yesterday

Only invest what you’re willing to HODL…

Only invest in what you’re willing to HODL 5-10 years.



For me, that’s #Bitcoin — Dan Held (@danheld) April 25, 2022

How smart are you?

#Bitcoin is an IQ test in money. — Bitcoin 2022 (@TheBitcoinConf) April 25, 2022

Probably nothing…

BREAKING🚨: Elon Musk officially bought Twitter!



He also bought #Bitcoin back in 2021.



Probably nothing… — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) April 25, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Explained: Why the Treasury is so sold on stablecoins

Fears crypto is used to avoid sanctions ‘misplaced,’ says Matt Hancock

Meet the hackers helping people recover lost crypto assets

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Exclusive: Fireblocks valuation climbs to $8bn in $550m funding round

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Bitcoin hashrate touches new all time high

Peter McCormack: Transforming Bedford FC into a global Bitcoin brand

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST