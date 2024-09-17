Ireland confirm replacement for British and Irish Lions coach Farrell

Simon Easterby will take charge of Ireland’s rugby union team while Andy Farrell is away coaching the British and Irish Lions.

Farrell will lead the touring side to Australia next summer for a three-Test series against the Wallabies.

It means he will not be able to lead Ireland in the 2025 Guinness Six Nations, where Ireland are looking to win three consecutive championships.

Easterby commented: “To be asked to lead the Ireland team is a huge honour and one that I am thrilled to accept. I’m looking forward to working with the talented backroom team and players while Andy is away with the British and Irish Lions.”

Commenting on the announcement, IRFU performance director, David Humphreys, said: “I am delighted to confirm Simon’s promotion later this year and it is recognition of his evolution and high-standing as a coach within the Ireland set-up over the last 10 years.”

The British and Irish Lions tour is set to be one of the biggest ever with the second Test to be staged at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The touring outfit – made up of the best players from the rugby unions of England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland – will take on Argentina in Dublin before they head Down Under.

Farrell will be in charge of Ireland for this year’s autumn internationals.

2025 Lions Rugby tour to Australia