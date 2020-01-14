Iran plane crash: Hassan Rouhani vows to punish those responsible for 'unforgivable' tragedy

Iran’s president has called the fatal missile attack on a passenger plane an “unforgivable error” and vowed to punish those responsible.

It has emerged that some suspects have been arrested in connection with the Iran plane crash.



Hassan Rouhani added that authorities would investigate the “tragic” crash thoroughly, adding that “one person cannot be solely responsible for the crash”.



The Boeing 737-800, a Ukraine International Airlines plane, was shot down shortly after taking off from Tehran’s international airport just over a week ago. All 176 passengers and crew died.



Today Rouhani spoke out about the Iran plane crash after his country first denied accusations that it accidentally shot down the jet.



“Iranian armed forces admitting their mistake is a good first step,” Iran’s leader said in a televised address.

“We should assure people that it will not happen again.”

However, he added that his government was “accountable to Iranian and other nations who lost lives”.

The incident followed escalating tensions between the US and Iran after US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Iran had fired missiles on military bases occupied by US troops in Iraq shortly before the tragedy.

Iran’s judiciary spokesperson confirmed some arrests in relation to the Iran plane crash, but did not elaborate further.

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau has said the US and Iran’s standoff was responsible for the plane crew and passengers’ deaths.

