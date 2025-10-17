Investec added to Snow Polo World Cup sponsorship stable

International bank Investec has been added to the sponsorship stable of the Snow Polo World Cup, the City stalwart has announced.

The Gresham Street-based Anglo-South African international banking and wealth management group were announced as a new team sponsor alongside Standing Rock, having been involved in the 2025 edition.

The St. Moritz snow polo event – featuring horses rather than swimming pools competing on a frozen lake in the Swiss Alps – gets underway on 23 January and runs through until 26 January, meaning it directly follows the Davos World Economic Forum taking place one hour along Swiss mountain passes.

Shaun Karpelowsky of Investec’s Switzerland arm said they’re looking forward to the association of “our brand and beloved zebra with the Snow Polo World Cup”, adding that “this is an out of the ordinary event for polo lovers in St. Moritz and represents a special opportunity to mark the continued growth of our business and brand in Europe”.

The 41st Snow Polo World Cup

Investec and Standing Rock join Flexjet, Mackage, Azerbaijan Land of Fire and St. Moritz as team sponsors for the 41st edition of the Snow Polo World Cup.

Gentleman’s Journal described the World Cup scene of a previous edition. “Some [fans] are clutching cigars and glasses of Perrier-Jouët champagne,” they wrote, “others are swathed in fur, but all are genuinely excited for the sport to come.”

Tournament founder and CEO Reto Gaudenzi said “Our existing and new partners highlight the enormous appeal of our tournament and its position as a global polo flagship, testament to the great trust placed in us worldwide.

“St. Moritz is and will remain the epicentre of elegance, excitement and sporting excellence.”

Tickets begin at £18 but rise to £1,400 for VIP packages. The 2025 edition was won by The Kusnacht Practice, when they beat the Azerbaijan Land of Fire team 5-4.5 in the Snow Polo World Cup trophy.