Instagram post banned for not making Primark's influencer ad clear enough

An influencer post has been banned on Instagram for not making it clear it was an advert.

Gabby Allen, a former Love Island contestant, posted a photo of herself with the caption: “Feeling fab but chilled Wearing these jeans and top from one and only @primark #iworkwithprimark.”

Despite having a commercial relationship with the brand, Allen was reported by a social media user, who complained it was not explicitly marked as an ad.

Primark has confirmed the post was part of Allen’s contractual obligations, and the hashtag has since been updated to say “ad”.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), UK’s regulator for advertising, said both influencer and brand were responsible for ensuring the post complied with the rules.

Marking ads clearly and explicitly is part of the CAP code, as advised by the ASA.