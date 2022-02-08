Greggs and Primark roll out fashion range together

The high street bakery chain has teamed up with Primark (Greggs/Primark/PA)

Bakery chain Greggs has announced it is collaborating with Primark to launch a limited-edition fashion collection.

A range of 11 clothing items will launch across 60 Primark stores from 19 February , with clothes branding the Greggs logo and slogans such as “It’s a pastry thing.”

The two high street names will open an appointment-only boutique on Dean St, Soho, on 17 and 18 February, with shoppers able to grab some of the clothes for free.

The partnership also includes a new 130-seat ‘Tasty by Greggs’ cafe in Primark Birmingham, which will open its doors on 12 February.

The news comes after high street shoppers had spotted Greggs pastries being held by or peeking out of the pockets of Primark mannequins this week.

Greggs business development director Raymond Reynolds said: “Greggs clothing is something our customers have continually asked for, so it’s great that together with Primark we can now make our first official range available across the UK – so that fans can quite literally show their love for Greggs on their sleeves.

“We’ve got some great pieces that we can’t wait to share.

“Our ‘Tasty by Greggs’ cafe will be the first of its kind, and will offer an exciting Greggs experience, underpinned by the great products and service that’s already delivered across all of our shops.”

Tim Kelly, director of new business development at Primark, said: “We want to give our customers incredible experiences in our stores and offer collections they can’t find anywhere else, with brands we know they love.

“We’re thrilled to have teamed up with Greggs to bring the Tasty Cafe to our Birmingham store and give fans of the brand the chance to get their hands on the limited-edition clothing range.”

