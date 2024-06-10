Greggs to open new logistics site as it rolls to 3,500 store target

Greggs remained confident that it would open between 140 and 160 new shops throughout 2024.

Greggs has invested in a new logistics site in Derby, to help support its expansion of 3,500 stores across the UK.

The steak bake champion said on Monday it has entered into a lease agreement for a new frozen production and logistics facility in Derbyshire.

It forms part of the no frills bakery chain plan to double its revenue over the coming years.

The new facility is being developed at SmartParc SEGRO Derby on a food manufacturing site in Spondon, Derby, with Greggs expected to enter in 2026.

Roisin Currie, chief executive at Greggs described the move as a “significant step” in Greggs supply chain investment.

She said: “We are delighted to announce our new state-of-the-art facility at SmartParc SEGRO Derby. This purpose-built site offers significant flexibility to add new capabilities and lines as our business evolves.

“This is a significant step in our supply chain investment and will provide much-needed manufacturing and logistics support to power our ambitious growth plans.”

Greggs’ market share is at an all-time high, as the business continues to win the hearts of customers thanks to its low prices.

The New-castle headquarters business currently has 2,500 shops trading and it expects to open between 140-160 net new shops during 2024.

The longer-term target is to have significantly some 3,500 shops trading in the UK.

Back in May, the firm said it booked £693m in sales for the first 19 weeks of the year, compared to £609m the year before. It credited “delivery sales, evening trade and increased participation in the Greggs App” for the bump in transactions.