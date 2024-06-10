Pennon: South West Water owner names new chair as veteran retires

Pennon Group has posted its results for the year to 31 March 2024.

British water company Pennon has named a new chair designate to succeed Gill Rider who will retire from the board next month, the firm said this morning.

The switch up comes at a challenging time for the UK’s water industry as it faces scrutiny for pumping sewage into rivers and raising customers bills to pay for infrastructure work.

David Sproul will take over from Rider who was appointed to the board in September 2012 and became chair in July 2020. She was previously president of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and chair of the Council of the University of Southampton.

She said:: “I am honoured to have worked alongside such a talented Board over many years at Pennon.

“I am delighted that David will be joining the group and will succeed me as chair. I wish him, Pennon and especially all our dedicated colleagues every success for the future.”

Her successor Sproul, is a chartered accountant who spent most of his career in professional services at Deloitte including global deputy chief from 2019 to 2021.

In late 2021 he became chair of Starling Bank Ltd; the UK’s leading digital bank.

Commenting, he said: “It is a privilege to have been invited to take on the role as chair at a pivotal point in Pennon’s strategy, and ongoing commitment to the UK Water industry.

“There has never been a more important time to make a positive contribution to the sector and society. What Pennon does for customer, communities and the environment really matters.”