Greggs adds a ‘classic’ fish finger sandwich to its menu – but only in 10 stores

Greggs has updated its menu to feature the “classic” fish finger sandwich, but the product is only available across 10 stores in the UK.

Greggs has updated its menu to feature the “classic” fish finger sandwich, but the product is only available across 10 stores in the UK (and it’s quite a spenny sandwich.)

On Tuesday, the no-frills bakery chain announced plans to feature the battered lunch time favourite in a handful of sites across the North East.

However fans of the tea time staple may not have to wait too long before they get their hands on the sarnie.

The new range will be trialled in 10 shops from this Thursday 23 May and will be added to a further 10 across the region in June before a potential national roll out in forthcoming months.

The full list of stores selling the sandwich from Thursday include:

Gateshead, G109 Trinity Square Longbenton, Quorum Retail Parade Washington, U3B Peel Retail Park Newcastle, Sandy Lane Drive Thru Sunderland, U4 Salterfen Park Washington, U4 Parsons Rd Industrial Estate Bowburn, Integra 61 Drive Thru Horden, U4 Cotsford Lane Blaydon, Bridge Street Greggs at Primark Northumberland Street

Greggs is launching three different takes on the meal, including a Fish and tomato sauce sauce sandwich, a Fish and mayo sandwich and a wrap. It will set customers back £3.90.

The bakery said: “The launch sees Greggs take on a quintessentially British classic as fish finger sandwiches and a fish finger wrap will be available to customers for the very first time in selected shops across the northeast.

“A staple of British childhood and championed by families across generations, the Fish Finger Sandwich will be available with a choice of either ketchup or mayo and is made from a lightly battered cod fillet fish, dressed with iceberg lettuce inside a soft-corned top roll.”

It added: “For those looking for a twist on the classic, the Fish Finger Wrap is also made from cod fillet fish, with mixed leaves, cucumber and mayonnaise, encased in a soft tortilla wrap.”