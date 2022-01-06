New CEO for Greggs as sales slow at its 2,181 stores with inflation and supply chain issues hitting the sector hard

A Greggs branch in London

Greggs has revealed sales continue to rise at its 2,181 stores although bosses said more recent Covid restrictions led to sales growth easing in December.

The company also said rising inflation and supply chain issues facing the sector continue to hit but added it enjoyed strong sales of Christmas products, including 6.7m mince pies.

Separately, chief executive Roger Whiteside announced he would be stepping down as chief executive later this year, to be replaced by retail and property director Roisin Curry.

More to follow.